Sleeping pregnant woman killed, man injured in shooting at CT home: authorities

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.— A pregnant woman was killed and a man was injured after shots were fired into a Connecticut home Monday morning, officials said.

Police responded to a call of two people shot around 5:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Washington Terrace and Washington Place in Bridgeport.

First responders arrived at the scene and both victims were taken to the hospital where a 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead, Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management said.

Karla Bermudez, who was pregnant at the time of the incident, was shot multiple times, authorities said.

A 23-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is uncooperative, officials said.

Detectives believe both victims were sleeping when multiple gunshots were fired into the house, striking both of them, according to authorities.

Two other adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured, officials said.

Bridgeport Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242, or TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.