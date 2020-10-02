The world reacts to President Trump, first lady COVID-19 infection news

President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in New York.

NEW YORK — News of the infection of the most powerful man in the world with the most notorious disease in the world drew instant reactions of shock, sympathy, undisguised glee and, of course, the ever-present outrage and curiosity that follow much of what Donald Trump does, even from 10,000 miles away.

The news, announced by Trump on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless possibilities and sparking comment everywhere from presidential offices to the thousands looking to weigh in on social media.

Many leaders and public figures from across the country and world have shared their thoughts publicly.

Vice President Mike Pence

Pence said he and his wife, Karen, are sending their “love and prayers” to Trump and the first lady. Pence said on Twitter, “We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery.”

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden

The presidential candidate tweeted Friday morning that he and wife Jill Biden “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery.”

Biden shared a stage with Trump just three days ago for the first 2020 presidential debate. Biden is expected to be tested for COVID-19 Friday morning.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery,” Cuomo said in a statement Friday. “This virus is vicious and spreads easily. Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

Murphy wished Trump and the first lady a “speedy and complete return to good health” in a tweet Friday morning.

Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy and complete return to good health. https://t.co/T9uiifbee5 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 2, 2020

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer

Schumer wished the president, first lady and other White House staffers who tested positive for COVID-19 a “speedy recovery.”

He also said this “episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for Senators, staff and all who work in the Capitol complex.”

My statement on President Trump’s positive COVID diagnosis: pic.twitter.com/0DHIUc7VKC — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 2, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Johnson tweeted Friday morning: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Johnson was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19.

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu tweeted on his official account, referring to his wife.

Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/sNrl0yHXrA — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 2, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin extended wishes of a speedy recovery to Trump and Melania, expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.

The Kremlin said Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, “I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”

Russia currently has the fourth largest coronavirus caseload in the world with over 1.19 million confirmed cases and more than 21,000 deaths.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont

Lamont sent “thoughts and prayers” to the president and first lady early Friday, noting that the news is a reminder of how contagious the virus is.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the President and First Lady, who have tested positive for COVID. Another reminder that this is a highly contagious virus and we must not let our guard down. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2020

