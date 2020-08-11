Sesame Place guests beat 17-year-old worker after he told them they needed to wear masks

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, PA — A 17-year-old Sesame Place employee was beaten by two park guests on Sunday after he reminded them they needed to wear masks, police said.

The teen needed surgery for injuries to his jaw and teeth, police said.

He’d approached the guests, a man and a woman, shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Middletown Township Police Department.

“The male and female responded to the request in an aggressive manner, closing the distance on the 17-year-old male employee, causing him to back up,” police said. “During the course of this confrontation, they escalated the incident with both the female and male striking the 17-year-old male Sesame Place staff member in the face, knocking him to the ground.”

Security footage was reviewed and Middletown Township Police believe the attackers are from New York. They’re working with the NYPD to obtain pictures of the suspects.

Sesame Place is working with local law enforcement on the investigation, a spokesperson said.

“We’ve been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery,” the spokesperson said. “The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park.”