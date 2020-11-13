2 killed in explosion at VA hospital maintenance area in Connecticut: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two workers are dead and a third person is missing after an apparent steam pipe explosion in a maintenance building at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut.

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement Friday that the victims were not patients and that patient care was not affected. He said emergency personnel were on the scene.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said one of the dead in the explosionwas a VA employee and the other was a contractor.

A law enforcement official who had been briefed on the matter told The Associated Press the deaths occurred in a maintenance area.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release information.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into what happened.

The West Haven Police Department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area and that it was an isolated incident with no threats to the public.

People were entering and exiting the main hospital building by late morning.

State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

State police said they were sending three detectives.