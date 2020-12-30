Senate may vote on $2,000 stimulus checks…with a catch

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate might just vote to give most Americans bigger stimulus checks after all, but with a catch.

Republicans said the vote must be bundled with unrelated language related to a controversial internet regulation and investigations of election fraud.

Tuesday, Democrats said they would block a veto override vote on a crucial defense bill unless there was a vote on the $2,000 stimulus checks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he wanted to package together a vote on the stimulus checks with a vote on repealing what’s known as Section 230 and a vote to investigate election fraud, which President Donald Trump has alleged without evidence.

Section 230 is an internet regulation that gives legal protection to social media companies. Republicans, especially President Trump, complain it has led to censorship. Democrats said it’s led to dangerous misinformation and conspiracies online.

However, the protection has also allowed internet-based tech companies to flourish and become an important part of the economy. Democrats said attempting to repealing the protection without more conversation is simple playing politics.

“It’s a way to kill the bill,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Whatever happens, lawmakers are running up against a deadline. A new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3, meaning all bills, including the stimulus check bill, go back to the drawing board.

Furthermore it is unlike anything will get done until the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff elections are settled. Those races will decide the balance of power in the Senate.

Adding additional complication, is the Jan. 6 date for Congress to formally accept the results of the Electoral College to make Joe Biden the 46th President. Some Republicans are already planning to object making that a longer drawn out process than normal, without changing the end result.

