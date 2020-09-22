Senate GOP lines up with Trump to quickly fill Supreme Court seat

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are swiftly falling in line behind President Donald Trump’s push to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

One possible holdout, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, said Tuesday he supports holding a vote. Trump is set to announce his nominee Saturday.

Appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett is considered the favorite. Another candidate, Joan L. Larsen, transformed from a little-known University of Michigan legal scholar to a prominent federal appeals court judge and now a top finalist for a U.S. Supreme Court appointment. On Tuesday, Trump called Larsen “very talented” in an interview with a Michigan television station.

Conservatives are pushing for action before Election Day, Nov. 3. Democrats say it’s too close to the election and that whoever wins the presidency should pick the court nominee.

Confirmation proceedings will touch off a wrenching debate even as early voting for president is underway in several states.

Maine’s Susan Collins has become the first Republican senator to say she’ll vote against any of President Trump’s picks for the Supreme Court vacancy if the vote occurs before Election Day.

Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she’s against voting on a nominee before the election, but opposition by Collins and Murkowski wouldn’t be enough to stop majority Republicans from pushing a Trump pick through the chamber.

Collins told reporters she’ll vote “no” because of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to consider a Supreme Court nomination by President Barack Obama when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016.

That was nine months before that year’s presidential election. McConnell said then that the voters should decide which president should make a nomination. This time, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died 46 days before Election Day.

Collins told reporters that the Senate should now follow “the same set of rules.”

Collins faces a competitive reelection in November in a state known for independent, moderate voters.