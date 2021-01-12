Sen. Schumer calls for Capitol rioters to be placed on TSA no-fly list

Airplane in the sky and cloud at sunrise

NEW YORK — Nearly a week after the deadly Capitol siege, presumptive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on those who stormed the capitol to be placed in the Transportation Security Administration’s “No-Fly” list.

Sen. Schumer expressed concern over “insurrectionists” who remain at large following the Jan. 6 riots at Washington D.C.

Pro-Trump rioters involved in the siege meet the criteria to have them placed on the federal security list as “threats to the homeland,” Senate Democratic leader argued.

“We are concerned about these people getting back on airplanes and causing more violence,” Schumer said.

Amidst the continued threat of future violence, the same insurrectionists should not get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage, according to Sen. Schumer.

At the same time, the FBI warned ominously Monday of potential armed protests in Washington and many states by Trump loyalists ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Jan. 20.

Adding the pro-Trump rioters to the no-fly list come as elected officials call for President Donald Trump to resign or face impeachment.

With the House set to impeach, President Donald Trump is blaming Democratic congressional foes for “tremendous anger” in the country and last week’s deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters after he urged them on their way.

The embattled president, in his first remarks to reporters since last week’s attack, took no responsibility Tuesday for the deadly mob invasion of the building but also said he wanted “no violence.”

Trump defended his fiery rally remarks to a protest crowd last week as “totally appropriate,” and he showed no remorse for the following attack, the most serious and deadly domestic incursion at the Capitol in the nation’s history.

On impeachment, Trump said it’s “a really terrible thing that they’re doing.”