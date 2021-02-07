See it: Fan runs on field at Super Bowl before being tackled by security

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football
    Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Super Bowl LV
    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A fan runs on the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LV
    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A fan runs on the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LV
    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A fan runs on the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LV
    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A fan runs on the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LV
    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A pitch invader is chased during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LV
    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A pitch invader is chased during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football
    Police detain a fan who ran on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

An unknown man slipped onto the field at the Super Bowl and ran toward midfield, drawing applause from the 25,000 fans in attendance.

The man took off his shirt, waved it above his head and kept running. He slipped between two security guards and then made a beeline for the goal line.

With more security closing in, he wisely slid at the 3-yard line. But he wasn’t afforded the same protection as NFL quarterbacks. Guards piled atop him as he hit the grass, tied his hands and escorted him into a nearby tunnel. He got another ovation as he exited the stadium.

The Chiefs trailed 31-9 and managed just three field goals at the time of the streaker’s appearance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss