Amber Alert canceled, 2 Upstate children found safe, police say

GREECE, N.Y. — UPDATE: The two children were found safe Wednesday, according to New York State Police.

Original story below:

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy and girl from the Rochester area who they believe were abducted by two men wearing ski masks who broke through a window of their foster home.

Police said a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old were abducted in suburban Greece at 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The two men went upstairs and forcibly removed the children, who were in their pajamas. The boy was last seen in fire truck or dinosaur pajamas, while the girl was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

They fled in the homeowner’s van, eventually ditching the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex, authorities said.

Police called it a “planned, targeted abduction” and pleaded with the public for help in finding the children.

Authorities said they want to speak to the children’s father and are trying to locate him.

Editor’s Note: The names and photographs of the children were deleted from this story after they were found safe.