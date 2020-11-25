Scotland becomes first country to make tampons, pads freely available to all

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Tampon Tax

Feminine hygiene products are seen as Tammy Compton restocks a shelf at Compton’s Market, Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. A bill co-authored by Assemblywomen Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens and Ling Ling Chang, R-Diamond Bar, to exempt tampons and other feminine hygiene products from sales tax was approved by the Senate Governance and Finance committee Wednesday.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SCOTLAND — Scottish lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation that will make period products freely available to anyone who needs them.

The unanimous vote approving the bill late Tuesday makes Scotland the first country to make such a law, Leader Nicola Sturgeon said.

The bill requires local authorities to provide free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads.

Monica Lennon, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, had campaigned against so-called period poverty since 2016.

She described the legislation as “practical and progressive” especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell from the Scottish National Party hailed the passing of the legislation as a “significant moment for gender equality.”

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs