Scotland becomes first country to make tampons, pads freely available to all

SCOTLAND — Scottish lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation that will make period products freely available to anyone who needs them.

The unanimous vote approving the bill late Tuesday makes Scotland the first country to make such a law, Leader Nicola Sturgeon said.

The bill requires local authorities to provide free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads.

Monica Lennon, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, had campaigned against so-called period poverty since 2016.

She described the legislation as “practical and progressive” especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell from the Scottish National Party hailed the passing of the legislation as a “significant moment for gender equality.”