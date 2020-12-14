Sandy Hook victims remembered in online vigil on anniversary of elementary school shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. — The 20 children and six educators killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School were remembered on the eighth anniversary of the massacre during an online vigil.

The victims’ names were read aloud Monday, as were the names of more than 150 people killed by gun violence within the past year in Connecticut.

Advocates called for stricter gun laws to prevent mass shootings, during the video conference vigil hosted by Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

A few religious services and private gatherings were planned in Newtown during the day. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy noted the 20 children would have been entered high school this year.

