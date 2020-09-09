Retired FDNY lieutenant killed in upstate NY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEBB, New York — A retired FDNY lieutenant was fatally shot in upstate New York, officials said.

Scott Krempler, 50, was killed on Saturday, police said. He served with the FDNY from Juneof 1998 to March of 2019.

Accused gunman Stephen Swanton argued with Krempler and William Robertello in the Town of Webb that day, police said. During the dispute, which was about a party down the road from Swanton’s home, Swanton allegedly shot Krempler and Robertello.

Robertello was treated at a local hospital.

Wanton was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.