Rep. Maloney unveils gun safety legislation package

For many years, getting gun safety legislation passed in Congress has been a struggle; even repeated mass shootings have done nothing to sway some lawmakers. But there is new optimism that a package of gun safety legislation can pass Congress and end up on President Joe Biden’s desk.

“This Sunday is three years since my daughter Jaime was murdered,” Fred Guttenberg said Wednesday.

His daughter was one of 17 people killed in a 2018 Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

“Since my daughter was killed, I would love to say to everyone here ‘we have done some really tremendous things on a national level,’ but we haven’t,” he said.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has pushed gun safety legislation for decades. On Wednesday, she announced a package of five gun safety bills: the Gun Trafficking Prevention Act would make trafficking firearms a felony crime; the Handgun Trigger Safety Act means smart gun technology will allow only an authorized user to fire a weapon; the Firearms Risk Protection Act requires owners purchase liability insurance; the Gun Show Loophole Closing Act will require background checks and the NICS Review Act would allow the FBI and ATF to review nationwide background checks for 90 days.

“This is a crisis that we must act on now,” Congresswoman Maloney said. “I am hopeful that President Biden and Vice President Harris in the White House and with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, we will and can deliver meaningful change.”

Even after 26 people, 20 of them children, were murdered at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Congress failed to pass a 2013 assault weapons ban. Universal background checks also failed that year.

The National Rifle Association has been a lobbying powerhouse for years and there is still a faction of pro-gun culture in Congress.

The NRA did not respond to a request for comment about this gun safety legislation.

Gun safety advocates have maintained this is not about taking away people’s Second Amendment right; this is about saving lives.

