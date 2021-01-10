NY Congressman Jeffries calls Trump ‘clear and present danger’

U.S. House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) listens during a news conference after a caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9, 2019.

NEW YORK — Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said President Donald Trump is out of control and should be immediately removed from office as a “clear and present danger to the health and safety of the American people.”

Jeffries, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, said Sunday that as a coequal branch of government, it’s Congress’ job to keep Trump in check — whether by impeachment, demanding his resignation or pushing Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment declaring him unfit to serve.

The New York congressman says while Trump’s Twitter account may now be permanently suspended, the president still has access to the nation’s nuclear codes and other weapons of power.

Jeffries pointed to a “constitutional responsibility” to act.

“Donald Trump is completely and totally out of control, and even his long-time enablers have now come to that conclusion,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

