Rep. Ilhan Omar says she’s drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump

NEW YORK — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a frequent critic and frequent target of President Donald Trump, announced she was drawing up articles of impeachment against the president following supporters infiltrating the Capitol Wednesday.

“I am drawing up articles of impeachment,” she tweeted. “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

President Trump was successfully impeached by the House in early 2020. The Senate voted against removing him from office.

This comes after angry supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

One person was shot in the chaos.

President Donald Trump has been a frequent critic of Rep. Omar, one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress.

The Associated Press reported that he spoke at an event in Omar’s home state of Minnesota on Monday amid a ferocious fight over her comments about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Omar, a Somali-American, said it was more than a rhetorical squabble, and that lives, including hers, are at stake. Trump said national security was at issue and Omar is “ungrateful.”