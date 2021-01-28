Rep. Hakeem Jeffries discusses domestic terrorism concerns, threats to family

by: , Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — It’s a reminder of the threat facing American lawmakers and government institutions.

Not only has Homeland Security put out a first-of-its-kind alert about the potential for “lone wolf” domestic extremists, for one local congressman, the potential danger is hitting closer to home.

Just this week, a California man was arrested for sending threatening interstate communications on the day of the Capitol riots.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democrat Caucus, shared where the investigation stands and more on domestic terrorism concerns.

