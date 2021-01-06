Rep. Cori Bush calls for members of Congress to be expelled over attempts to overturn election

Activist Cori Bush speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Louis. Bush pulled a political upset on Tuesday, beating 20-year incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s 1st District Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NEW YORK — Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a freshman House Democrat, has introduced a resolution to expel members of Congress who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” Rep. Bush wrote. “They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.”

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.



I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

This comes after angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.

They have forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

Earlier, in a huge rally near the White House, the president had egged his supporters on to march to Capitol Hill. More than 1,000 National Guard members were mobilized to help control things.

Locally, New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell, also a Democrat, has declared that he signed on to the resolution.

“Any House members who have tried to overturn the election and install a dictatorship have violated the Constitution and should not sit in Congress.

I have signed onto my colleague @RepCori‘s resolution. Any House members who have tried to overturn the election and install a dictatorship have violated the Constitution and should not sit in Congress. https://t.co/cLdvTdE2cj — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) January 6, 2021

Pascrell had previously called for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to not seat those members.

Bush is the second Democrat to formally propose sanctions Wednesday. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has said she is drawing up articles of impeachment against President Trump.