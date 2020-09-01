Receive 20% off coupon when you trade-in old car seat at Target

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you have an old car seat, Target is looking to take them at their car seat trade-in event this month

Beginning Sept. 13, consumers will be able to go to any participating Target and exchange old car seats for a 20% off coupon.

The event ends Sept. 26.

Any car seat will be accepted, Target said.

The company says the coupon can be used on a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear item.

The way it’ll work is that customers will drop the car seat off in the designated box outside the store and then open the Target App and scan the code on the box.

The coupon will appear in your wallet in the Target App, under “extra offers.”

You’ll redeem your voucher by clicking the green checkmark next to the offer when you order online. If at the store, you’ll scan your barcode at the register.