Push for communities of color to fill out Census in New York

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — On the corner of 110th Street and Fifth Avenue in Harlem, an outdoor screening of “Good Trouble,” the documentary about the late Congressman John Lewis, was more than just a change to showcase a titan of Congress. It was an also an opportunity for Harlem residents to fill out the census.

“We want to make sure that people in communities that aren’t counted get counted,” said Uzodinma Iweala, the CEO of the Africa Center.

Census workers greeted people coming to take part in this outdoor, socially distanced event organized by the Africa Center.

“It’s not just about screening a film, it’s about showing people what it means to be a part of society, and that is standing up and being counted,” said Iweala

With the Census deadline just weeks away — on Sept. 30 — New York’s 61% response rate is lagging behind the national rate at 64.6%.

Elected officials, along with activists, are calling for all New Yorkers — but especially New Yorkers in communities of color, which have historically been undercounted — to participate.

“New York state is not keeping up with the national rate, and we can and must do better,” said Letitia James, New York’s Attorney General.

Critics say the Trump administration has tried to suppress the count in minority communities, including immigrant strongholds, by attempting to add a citizenship question. That was struck down by the Supreme Court, but administration officials have even vowerd to remove undocumented immigrants from the count.

You can fill out the Census regardless of immigration status.

The president has argued undocumented immigrants shouldn’t be counted.

“This administration wants to make sure that we are undercounted again, because the census count determine so much funding,” said Frankie Miranda of the Hispanic Federation.

The federal government, in the middle of a pandemic has also cut short the amount of time people have to fill out the census.

The deadline, which was at the end of October, was moved up to the end of September.