PSL season is here: Starbucks’ fall menu returns Tuesday

Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cream cold brew are back.

Starbucks’ pumpkin scone, pumpkin bread and pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

It might still feel like summer outside but starting today you can once again get your pumpkin spice latte fix at Starbucks.

The popular coffee chain said its beloved fall seasonal menu returns to stores Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The lineup offers pumpkin-flavored beverages, treats and more.

In addition to the pumpkin spice latte – now in its 17th year – you can sip on a pumpkin cream cold brew, a salted caramel mocha or a salted caramel Frappuccino.

If you’re hungry, pair your drink with a seasonal baked goods like Starbucks’ pumpkin scone, a pumpkin cream cheese muffin or a slide of pumpkin bread.

Starbucks said the fall menu is available at all their U.S. and Canada locations for a limited time and while supplies last.