Prosecutor: Capitol rioter with plastic zip-tie handcuffs aimed ‘to take hostages’

Capitol Breach Arrests Texas

This undated photo provided by the Grapevine Texas Police Department shows, Larry Rendall Brock Jr. (GrapevineTexas Police Department via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas — A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he meant “to take hostages,” a prosecutor said.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock Jr. appeared at a detention hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

The 53-year-old is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A judge said he would release Brock to home confinement.

Brock’s attorney said there is no evidence that he did anything violent inside the Capitol.

