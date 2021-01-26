Pro-Trump activist and founder of WalkAway campaign from NYC charged in Capitol riot

Brandon Straka, a pro-Trump activist and founder of the #WalkAway campaign was charged in connection to the Capitol siege, according to authorities.

Brandon Straka, 44, faces charges of impeding law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and/or engaging in disorderly conduct within proximity to a restricted building to impede official functions, and engaging in disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.

Straka posted a video on Twitter which depicted a location near an entrance to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 where he shouted “Go, go,” prosecutors alleged. The video has since been removed from his account.

He also posted a 58-minute video the day after the siege, discussing the events of Jan. 6, federal authorities said.

“Yesterday, a lot of us got up very,very early. We went to this event in which Donald Trump spoke. The plan was always to go to the Capitol. We were going to march from that event…to the Capitol, and there was going to be another rally. I was one of the speakers slated to speak at the Capitol,” he stated.

Straka later described what he did when he arrived at the Capitol and claimed he saw “nothing being broken” and “nobody committing any acts of violence” or “vandalism.”

Despite lack of video or other evidence on Twitter related to Straka’s actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI later received tips from the public with screenshots of Straka’s Twitter activity, where he made several comments, including:

““Patriots at the Capitol – HOLD. THE. LINE!!!!”

“I arrived at the Capitol a few hours ago as Patriots were storming from all sides. I was quite close to entering myself as police began tear gassing us from the door. I inhaled tear gas & got it in my eyes. Patriots began exiting shortly after saying Congress had been cleared.”

“Also- be embarrassed & hide if you need to- but I was there. It was not Antifa at the Capitol. It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not.”

Another video also showed him appearing to encourage the crowd to take an officer’s shield. The crowd successfully pulled the shield away from the officer, who tried to retrieve his shield.

A large group of people then simultaneously pushed toward the officer as Straka and others chanted, “USA!”

Straka, once a hairstylist in New York City, started the #WalkAway campaign in 2018 in an attempt to get other liberals to leave the Democratic party and vote for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

In June, Straka was banned by American Airlines after he refused to wear a face covering on a plane.

Large crowds of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building while a joint session of Congress was beginning the Electoral College vote count to formalize President Joe Biden’s victory.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died during the event.