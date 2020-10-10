Florida principal who declined to say Holocaust was real is rehired

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.— A Florida high school principal who was fired last year after telling a student’s mother “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened” has been rehired.

The Palm Beach County school board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to reinstate former Spanish River High School principal William Latson based on an administrative law judge’s recommendation.

He will receive $152,000 in back pay.

The board’s only Jewish member, Karen Brill said the action will leave a stain on the district.

Larson was fired last October. The board made it clear it was reluctant to rehire Latson but feared a lawsuit and a costly court battle.