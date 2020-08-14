President Trump speaks to New York City Police Benevolent Association in NJ, gets endorsement

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — At his Bedminster golf club Friday evening, President Donald Trump spoke to a group of New York City Police Benevolent Association members in a campaign rally-style speech which ended with him receiving the union’s endorsement.

In a wide-ranging speech, the president attacked former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Chuck Schumer and other political rivals, at one point asking the crowd which of his epithets for the former vice president the group preferred: Sleepy Joe or Slow Joe.

Watch the president’s remarks:



During the event, Trump praised the NYPD, as well as PBA President Pat Lynch. He also said he’d be spending campaign resources in order to attempt to win the state of New York in November, something that hasn’t happened since Ronald Reagan won the presidency in 1984.

Trump told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America” if the former vice president defeats him in November.

The latest salvos come amid a concerted effort by the president to raise doubts about the Biden-Harris ticket’s ability to keep the peace in the nation’s biggest metropolises.

Trump made the remarks in an event at his New Jersey golf course to members of the members of the the union representing some 24,000 New York City officers.

Lynch praised the president for “saying what needs t be said” and “speaking the truth,” before awarding him with both an honorary statue and the union’s endorsement.

The union does not often endorse presidential candidates, according to Lynch.