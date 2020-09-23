Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack in Florida

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Surfer bitten by shark in Southern California

File photo of a shark in the ocean.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MARATHON, Fla. — Officials say a pregnant woman jumped into the water to save her 30-year-old husband when a shark latched onto his shoulder as he was snorkeling in the Florida Keys.

The attack happened Sunday morning along Sombrero Reef, off Marathon.

Andrew Eddy had just gotten into the water when the shark bit into him.

Deputies say the Atlanta man’s wife, Margot Dukes-Eddy, dove into the water without hesitation and pulled him to safety.

Medics waiting on the beach flew Eddy to Miami for treatment. His condition wasn’t available, but deputies described the injury to his shoulder as severe.

No one else was injured by the shark.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the shark was described by witnesses as being 8 to 10 feet long.

“This was a very rare medical crisis for the Florida Keys, but everyone came together — including those witnesses on the boat to 911 Communicators to all our emergency responders — in order to ensure this victim received life-saving care,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay in a press release.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Prayer vigil planned as rapper DMX on life support at White Plains hospital

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Overturned truck on I-287 northbound ramp to NYS Thruway causes delays

Gorgeous Monday kicks off a warm, sunny week

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek