Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now worth nearly $1 billion combined

NEW YORK — Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots were both around half a million dollars Friday morning, for a historic combined value of nearly $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing was worth an estimated $470 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday was worth $510 million, for a total sum of $980 million, and cash options of around $740 million.

According to Newsweek, this is only the third time in history that both lottery games are both above the $400 million mark simultaneously.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 20-43-51-55-57, with a megaball of 4, but no one hit the jackpot. The next drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 01-20-22-60-66, and the powerball was 3. The next drawing is Saturday night.

Each ticket is just $2, so why not take a chance?