Postal Service showdown intensifies, with key players on both sides from NY and NJ

UNION CITY, N.J. — The crisis over changes at the U.S. Postal Service appears to be headed to a showdown, and many of the key players involved have connections to the tri-state area.

The situation has left some voters concerned that voting by mail could disenfranchise them in the upcoming election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a North Carolinian who’s originally from New York, confirmed on Monday afternoon that he will testify before Congress next Monday, Aug. 24, about reductions in overtime and the removal of mail sorting machines and mailboxes at Post Offices nationwide under his watch.

DeJoy is a mega-donor to the Republican Party, and to the political campaign of President Donald Trump. The president is, of course, a lifelong New Yorker, who less than a year ago changed his official residency to Florida.

Trump appointed DeJoy, the multi-millionaire founder of a logistics firm that has, over the last three decades, had contracts with, or competed against, the Postal Service.

On Monday, Trump said that he and his postmaster general are not trying to interfere with postal deliveries of any kind.

“No, not at all. Wouldn’t do that,” the president said during a press gaggle on the White House lawn. “I have encouraged everyone to speed up the mail, not slow down the mail,” he said.

But a variety of postal workers nationwide have disagreed.

“We do not have enough people to sort the mail, we do not have enough people to deliver the mail,” said Richard O’Connell, the president of New Jersey’s letter carriers’ union, at a news conference on Monday morning.

The news conference, outside of the main post office in Union City, was organized by Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat of New Jersey.

The Garden State is one of nine states with universal mail-in voting.

Its senior senator criticized the president openly, pointing out that Trump is voting absentee by mail in Florida’s primary election on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in addition to calling DeJoy to testify, the House of Representatives is considering a $25 billion relief package for the U.S. Postal Service.

Menendez said that it’s now up to the Senate to act, as well.

“We will create enough heat,” Menendez said, “that ultimately” they’ll be able to ensure a safe mail system for voting. “We’re not going to stop,” said the senator.