Postal Service removes mailboxes in major cities ahead of potential inauguration protests

The United States Postal Service removed and locked blue collection boxes in cities in more than a dozen states ahead of potential inauguration protests.

In New Jersey, boxes in and around the State Capitol Complex were taken out of service from Saturday through Jan. 25. There were also postal changes in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

“These are temporary measures to protect postal property, employees and the public,” the USPS explained in one release about the changes.

Some of the biggest announced changes were in Washington, DC. where some post offices were closed down because law enforcement cordoned off sections of the city.