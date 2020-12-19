Pompeo: Russia ‘pretty clearly’ behind cyberattack on US

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Russia was “pretty clearly” behind the grave cyberattack against the United States.

He’s the first administration official to publicly tie the Kremlin to the widespread intrusion at a time when President Donald Trump has kept silent on the failure to protect government and private-sector computer networks.

It’s not clear exactly what the hackers were seeking, but experts say it could include nuclear secrets, blueprints for advanced weaponry, COVID-19 vaccine-related research and information for dossiers on key government and industry leaders.

Russia has said it had “nothing to do” with the hacking.

