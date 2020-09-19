Political fallout continues over Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered as trailblazer who stood up for justice and equality.

Sadly, her death has now set the stage for a political fight over the future of her seat.

President Donald Trump is urging the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election.

The White House is moving quickly to select a nominee, likely before the first presidential debate 10 days away.

One Republican senator opposing a confirmation vote is Maine’s Susan Collins, who is in a tough reelection battle.

In a statement, Collins says she believes replacing Ginsburg should be the decision of the president who is elected Nov. 3.

Justice Ginsburg, the second woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and a titan of the American left, who delivered progressive votes on defining issues, including gender equality, of the past three decades, lost her battle with cancer.

She leaves behind a legal legacy, example for human dignity and big shoes to fill.

“The fight news few weeks months is going to be over if and how she is replaced on the bench,” said Basil Smikle, former executive director of the New York state Democratic Party, weighing in on the political battle brewing over the future of the highest court. “The Republicans have the majority in the U.S. Senate so they can go ahead and schedule some confirmation hearings, whenever President Trump actually delivers a name for them to consider.”

Smilke thinks Republicans need to carefully consider who they pick.

“I do think this is an opportunity for the Republlicans to step back, game plan. They may not want to have someone too conservative, too far to the right, all that does is further energize the left.”

Legal experts say the average Supreme Court justice takes about 70 days to be confirmed. Justice Ginsburg, however, took the least amount of time, just 50 days.

“Majority leader McConnell and the president moving rapidly forward with nomination confirmation is ill advised but could happen anyway,” said Natalie Gomez-Velez, Professor, CUNY School of Law.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is saying the president’s pick will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate, Justice Ginsburg’s friends, family, colleagues, and many she worked with, fought for and inspired, say our country needs to take a moment to mourn her loss and leave the decision to the president-elect in November, instead of playing into a political firestorm.