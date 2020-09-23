Political fallout casts shadow on RBG memorial events

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Even as formal ceremonies to celebrate the life of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg got underway in Washington D.C., the political fallout threatens to overshadow the mourning of a national women’s rights icon.

As Republican senators appear to disregard her final wish that her replacement be picked following the upcoming general election, there’s likely nothing Democrats can do to block President Donald Trump’s nomination.

“My liberal friends have gotten very used to the idea of having a liberal court,” said Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. “That is not written in the stars.”

Romney was among several Republicans who might have been inclined to wait until after the election, but has instead joined a majority that will move ahead following a formal nomination Saturday.

The president has said he is considering five women to replace Ginsburg, including Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa. Both are conservative Catholic federal judges generally considered to be unfriendly to Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision granted abortion rights to woman in the U.S., and Ginsburg spent the better part of her life defending the ruling.

Nominating a new conservative justice moves social and cultural issues to the forefront of the election cycle nearly 40 days from Election Day, especially for Trump.

“They will set policy for 50 years, whether it’s (right to) life, whether it’s second amendment,” Trump said at a rally Tuesday night.

Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden said Democrats should explain to voters why replacing Ginsburg in this manner would hurt women’s healthcare, but has generally kept the focus on the pandemic and resulting recession.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been careful with his language. He said whoever the president nominates will get a vote this year, but did not necessarily guarantee it before the election.Some confirmations are faster than others, though the average of 70 days would put a confirmation well past Election Day. It might be harder politically to push through a Trump nominee if the president is not re-elected and Republicans suffer losses in the Senate.

Democratic strategist Basil Smikle doubts that will matter.

“They want to get this judge appointed and seated on the Supreme Court because that will enshrine a lot of the conservative interests and policies that they need a more conservative Supreme Court to do,” he said.

Trump has made clear he wants his Supreme Court pick in place before Nov. 3 in case any legal challenges come out of the election. He has also explicitly promised to bring those legal challenges.

However, even with just eight members currently, the court has a conservative lean to it.If a successor to Ginsberg’s seat is not named and a court decision results in a 4-4 tie, in most circumstances, no precedent is set and the ruling follows that of the lower court.