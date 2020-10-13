Police: Texas woman found dead, baby removed from womb

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW BOSTON, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a baby was removed from the womb of a 21-year-old woman found dead in a small East Texas city.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman on Monday told The Associated Press that the body of Reagan Simmons Hancock was discovered Friday morning in a home in New Boston, a city of about 4,600 people. Hancock was reportedly 8 months pregnant with her second child.

New Boston police have said a 27-year-old woman was later taken into custody by Oklahoma authorities. According to KLTV, the suspect arrived at a Oklahoma hospital saying her baby was not breathing. The baby did not survive.

No further information was immediately available.