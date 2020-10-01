Police followed training in fatal run-in with Prude: Lawyers

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, a Rochester police officer puts a hood over the head of Daniel Prude, on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y. Video of Prude, a Black man who had run naked through the streets of the western New York city, died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, by the man’s family. Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. (Rochester Police via Roth and Roth LLP via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Attorneys for the seven police officers suspended over the death of Daniel Prude after he was restrained, naked, on a Rochester street say the officers followed their training “flawlessly” and deserve to be reinstated.

The lawyers held a news conference at the police union office Thursday.

They showed police training video of the restraining technique they said was used on Prude, who died a week after the March encounter.

The Prude family’s release of police body camera video last month has led to daily protests and the firing of the police chief.

The attorney general and city council have announced investigations.

