Police followed training in fatal run-in with Prude: Lawyers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Attorneys for the seven police officers suspended over the death of Daniel Prude after he was restrained, naked, on a Rochester street say the officers followed their training “flawlessly” and deserve to be reinstated.
The lawyers held a news conference at the police union office Thursday.
They showed police training video of the restraining technique they said was used on Prude, who died a week after the March encounter.
The Prude family’s release of police body camera video last month has led to daily protests and the firing of the police chief.
The attorney general and city council have announced investigations.