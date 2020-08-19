Police arrest suspect in mask dispute attack on teenage Sesame Place worker

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, PA — Police arrested one of two suspects accused of beating a teenage Sesame Place employee after he reminded them they needed to wear masks, police said Wednesday.

The 17-year-old employee needed surgery for injuries to his jaw and teeth, officials said.

One of the two suspects was arrested in New York City and the other suspect is expected to turn herself in, police said. They allegedly responded to the teen’s request that they wear masks “in an aggressive manner.” Police said they both attacked the teen and knocked him to the ground.

Sesame Place worked with local law enforcement on the investigation, a spokesperson said.

“We’ve been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery,” the spokesperson said after the teen was attacked. “The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park.”

