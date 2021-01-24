Plane crash kills 4 soccer players, Palmas club president in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — Four players and the president of Brazilian soccer club Palmas have died in a plane crash in the northern state of Tocantins.

The club said Sunday’s accident occurred when the twin-engine Baron plunged to the ground at the end of the runway while on takeoff.

The players were on their way to Goiania to play a match against Vila Nova. There were no survivors.

Brazilian media reported that the players were traveling in a private plane because they had tested positive for COVID-19, that Sunday would be their last day of isolation, and the rest of the players would travel on a commercial flight.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

