Daoith Porm, left, and Bunsant Khov, right, board their business with Hurricane Laura just hours away, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Bridge City, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Hurricane Laura reaches Category 4 strength Wednesday as it approaches Louisiana and Texas

NASA satellite photos of Hurricane Laura as it churned Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico

Almost 500,000 people were without electricity in two cities in the Dominican Republic after Tropical Storm Laura battered the country on Saturday night.

Locals stand on the banks of the Tet Dlo river during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Tropical Storm Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, along with Tropical Storm Marco. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

A woman walks on a bridge near a house damaged by a river after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Tropical Storm Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, along with Tropical Storm Marco. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

NOAA's satelite shows hurricane convection bursts with lightning

This Aug.25, 2020, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Laura churning in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say Laura is rapidly intensifying and will become a "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane before landfall. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

Victoria Nelson with her children Autum Nelson, 2, Shawn Nelson, 7, and Asia Nelson, 6, wait to board a bus evacuating Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

People looking to evacuate the path of Hurricane Laura arrive at the civic center where evacuation buses wait, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas. Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in the area Wednesday night or early Thursday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Stormi Coleman, 11, holds Avein Lawson, 1, as they wait to board a bus to evacuate Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A Cameron Parish Sheriff deputy wipes his face as he mans a roadblock in the rain on LA 27 while residents evacuate Cameron in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

Busses assisting citizens that wish to evacuate as Hurricane Laura heads toward Louisiana

Residents in Cypremort Point, LA prepare for Hurricane Laura

Residents in Louisiana and Texas are bracing for Hurricane Laura, a storm the National Hurricane Center is calling “extremely dangerous” and potentially “catastrophic” to parts of the Gulf Coast. The storm, which already caused damage in the Caribbean, is expected to bring devastating storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.