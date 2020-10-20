Pelosi, Mnuchin to resume talks Wednesday after failing to reach a stimulus deal, official says

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo the Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible through heavy fog in Washington. New virus relief will have to wait until after the November election. Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus aid soon, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump proving insurmountable. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not reach a deal on a stimulus package Tuesday, letting Pelosi’s recently imposed deadline pass — though officials say the two sides will resume their talks Wednesday after making progress.

Pelosi and Mnuchin have arrived at a critical phase of their talks if any relief is going to be enacted by Election Day. Tuesday was said to be Pelosi’s deadline to get a deal done before the November election, though the firmness of that deadline was later walked back.

Pelosi staffer Drew Hammill said on Twitter that “both sides are serious about finding a compromise” after Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for about 45 minutes on Tuesday.

The Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 3:00 p.m. today for approximately 45 minutes. Their conversation provided more clarity and common ground as they move closer to an agreement. (1/3) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 20, 2020

“Today’s deadline enabled the Speaker and Secretary to see that decisions could be reached and language could be exchanged, demonstrating that both sides are serious about finding a compromise,” Hammill said in a tweet.

Hammil said the two sides plan to speak again on Wednesday.

On several open questions, the Speaker and the Secretary called for the committee chairs to work to resolve differences about funding levels and language. With this guidance, the two principals will continue their discussions tomorrow afternoon upon the Secretary’s return. (3/3) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 20, 2020

“On several open questions, the Speaker and the Secretary called for the committee chairs to work to resolve differences about funding levels and language,” Hammill added on Twitter. “With this guidance, the two principals will continue their discussions tomorrow afternoon upon the Secretary’s return.”

Mnuchin was visiting the Middle East Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told fellow Republicans that he’s warned the White House not to divide the GOP by sealing a lopsided pre-election COVID-19 relief deal with Pelosi — even as he publicly says he’d put any such agreement on the floor for a vote.

McConnell made his remarks during a private lunch with fellow Republicans on Tuesday, three people familiar with his remarks said, requesting anonymity because the session was private.

The Kentucky Republican appears worried that an agreement between Pelosi and Mnuchin would drive a wedge between Republicans.