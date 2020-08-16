Pelosi calls House back into session early to protect Postal Service

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday called for members of Congress to return early to protect the United States Postal Service.

She wants the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the USPS from implementing any changes to operations or level of service. The action comes amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic while states expand mail-in voting options.

“Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters,” Pelosi said. “Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, one of the top Trump mega-donors, has proven a complicit crony as he continues to push forward sweeping new operational changes that degrade postal service, delay the mail, and – according to the Postal Service itself – threaten to deny the ability of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming elections in a timely fashion.”

The Democratic-run House is also demanding that leaders of the USPS testify at an emergency oversight hearing Aug. 24 on mail delays.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded Dejoy appear before the Senate.

“What has been—and continues—to go on with the postal service, the undermining and destructive policies that are so clearly intent on upending a system that has worked for generations has simply got to stop,” Schumer said. “I’m pushing new action here to undo the changes and get DeJoy to back off. Moreover, we will use the letter of the law to call the postmaster for hearings this week while driving legislation to fix the mess he’s purposely made.”