Parole nixed for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

National News

by: Associated Press

Leslie Van Houten

Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, California on Sept. 6, 2017.

LOS ANGELES— California Gov. Gavin Newson has reversed parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, marking the fourth time a governor has blocked her release.

Newsom said in his Friday decision that she still poses a danger if released.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and others kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. Van Houten was 19 years old at the time.

Newsom reversed her release once previously and his predecessor, Jerry Brown, blocked it twice. Van Houten’s attorney says they will appeal.

