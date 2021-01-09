Parler, right-wing social media app, removed from Google Play

NEW YORK — Google suspended Parler, a right-wing social media platform, from its app store on Friday.

The tech giant said the decision was made because of continued postings that seek “to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.” Citing an “ongoing and urgent public safety threat,” Google said Parler won’t be reinstated until the issues are addressed.

Apple issued Parler a similar warning and gave it 24 hours to remedy the concerns.

However, Parler CEO John Matze said in a post that the company “won’t cave to politically motivated companies and those authoritarians who hate free speech.”

Parler is a more freewheeling alternative to Twitter that has become increasingly popular among President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters. Many have used the forum to spread falsehoods and hateful comments.

Now that Trump’s Twitter account is permanently suspended, the outgoing president may resort to other online channels such as Parler.

Twitter closed the president’s personal account, which he often used to communicate in an official capacity, following the insurrection at the Capitol by his supporters on Wednesday while Congress convened for a joint session to certify Electoral College votes in the election he lost.

Twitter said part of the reasoning for suspending the president’s account were “plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.

Trump’s time in office ends Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.