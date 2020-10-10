Oreo releases limited edition LGBTQ rainbow cookies: Here’s how to snag them

Oreo LGBTQ

Oreo released a limited edition rainbow cookie to celebrate LGBTQ+ history month on Oct. 9, 2020.

There’s never been a more colorful package of Oreos.

Oreo on Friday released limited edition rainbow cookies to celebrate LGBTQ+ history month.

The brand teamed up with PFLAG, the organization previously known as “Parent, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays,” for the special release.

The cookies are not being sold in stores. Instead, Oreo said they’re giving away packages of cookies to fans to “reward acts of allyship for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Fans can enter for a chance to get the cookies by sharing a photo on social media that shows how they are allies.

The rainbow cookie release is part of PFLAG’s new Proud Parent platform, which works to highlight supportive families in the community.

