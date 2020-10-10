Oreo releases limited edition LGBTQ rainbow cookies: Here’s how to snag them

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

There’s never been a more colorful package of Oreos.

Oreo on Friday released limited edition rainbow cookies to celebrate LGBTQ+ history month.

The brand teamed up with PFLAG, the organization previously known as “Parent, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays,” for the special release.

The cookies are not being sold in stores. Instead, Oreo said they’re giving away packages of cookies to fans to “reward acts of allyship for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Fans can enter for a chance to get the cookies by sharing a photo on social media that shows how they are allies.

The rainbow cookie release is part of PFLAG’s new Proud Parent platform, which works to highlight supportive families in the community.

We’re PROUD to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with @PFLAG ?️‍? Join our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow OREO Cookies! pic.twitter.com/Sg5U6Q7sTb — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 9, 2020