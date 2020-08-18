Ocasio-Cortez nominates 2nd place finisher Sanders for president

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joins democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during his first rally after suffering a heart attack (Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents Queens and the Bronx in Congress, gave the nomination speech for Brooklyn native Sen. Bernie Sanders at the virtual Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.

While many speculated that Ocasio-Cortez’s speech might have been an attempt to divide the party, it was procedural and a planned moment. Read more about why here.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke for about a minute and 40 seconds Tuesday evening to give Sanders’ nomination speech, a tradition for all candidates who receive delegates at the convention. The speech was given by Sanders’ brother, Larry, in 2016.

“In fidelity and gratitude to a mass peoples’ movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights – including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States.”

– @AOC#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/KbFL5xl0Uw — 2020 #DemConvention ?? (@DemConvention) August 19, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez, who was a volunteer on Sanders’ 2016 campaign before ousting Rep. Joe Crowley in a 2018 Democratic primary in their district, said she was doing so “in fidelity and gratitude to a mass peoples’ movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights — including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States.”

Sanders finished with 1,073 delegates from the primaries, well short of former Vice President Biden’s 2,687. He received over 9.5 million votes nationally.