NYPD officers in DC quarantine after 1 cop there for inauguration tests positive for virus

Hundreds of NYPD officers will assist with security in Washington, D.C. during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to the department.

WASHINGTON — Nearly two dozen NYPD officers in Washington for the inauguration quarantined Wednesday after one cop tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.

The officer with COVID-19 traveled on a bus to DC for the inauguration with 23 other officers, sources said. Those officers all tested negative, but they were told to stay in their hotel rooms out of an abundance of caution.

The NYPD said it sent 200 officers to help fortify the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

DC was also flooded with National Guard troops amid security concerns after the riot at the Capitol when Congress affirmed Biden’s election victory over now former President Donald Trump.

The NYPD also ramped up security in New York City for the inauguration.

Mayor Bill de Blasio previously said there was no credible threat against the city, but said they were still being careful.

“We will be watching constantly,” de Blasio said. “We will be able to move resources very quickly.”