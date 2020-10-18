Nobel winner urges billionaires to save millions from famine

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The head of the World Food Program, this year’s winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, urged billionaires to donate just a few billion to save millions of lives.

David Beasley said Friday the number of people “marching toward starvation” has jumped from 135 million to 270 million since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Humanity needs the help right now,” he said.

The executive director of the U.N. food agency told a virtual U.N. press conference that the global wealth of some 2,200 billionaires rose by about $2 trillion between April and July as the pandemic raged.

