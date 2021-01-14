NJ congressman talks Capitol riot, Trump second impeachment

NEW YORK — Exactly one week after protesters stormed the Capitol, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) joined other democrats, voting in favor of a second impeachment of the president.

Gottheimer called Wednesday a “somber day,” but said the president incited a violent attack on our democracy, and they needed to act swiftly to hold the president accountable.

The New Jersey congressman said everyone now needs to move forward as the country will have a new president in the coming days.

