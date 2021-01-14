NJ congressman talks Capitol riot, Trump second impeachment

National News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Exactly one week after protesters stormed the Capitol, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) joined other democrats, voting in favor of a second impeachment of the president.

Gottheimer called Wednesday a “somber day,” but said the president incited a violent attack on our democracy, and they needed to act swiftly to hold the president accountable.

The New Jersey congressman said everyone now needs to move forward as the country will have a new president in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss