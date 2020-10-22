New Yorkers rally against Nigerian law enforcement group SARS

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Violence and unrest in Nigeria was denounced Thursday in New York City.

For at least two weeks, protesters in Nigeria have been standing up and speaking out against police brutality in the country — specifically against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS.

Protesters said SARS has been retaliating against them with violence. Video posted on social media shows the violence escalating.

SARS is known as a group of corrupt law enforcement officers in Nigeria, wrecking havoc on innocent people, allegedly robbing and torturing people for money instead of protecting them.