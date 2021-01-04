New Haven fire kills Woman, leaves nearly 20 people displaced

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Authorities say a woman is dead and about 20 people have been left homeless after fire ripped through a multifamily dwelling in Connecticut.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. and firefighters used a ladder to rescue four people from the New Haven building’s upper floors.

A woman was pronounced dead. Local TV station WFSB reported that two of the other victims were hospitalized while the third refused treatment.

Authorities say the fire displaced close to 20 people from three families.

The cause was still under investigation Monday morning.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said he and his department are devastated by the woman’s death.