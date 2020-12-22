New date set for R. Kelly’s child pornography trial in Chicago

R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago on Sept. 17, 2019.

CHICAGO— A federal judge has again delayed R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on Tuesday rescheduled the trial to begin Sept. 13, 2021, and said the date could change again. It had already been postponed twice this year because of the pandemic.

The 53-year-old has been behind bars since his arrest in July 2019. He’s accused of filming himself having sex with minors and of paying off potential witnesses at his 2008 trial to get them to change their stories.

He also faces federal charges in New York and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

