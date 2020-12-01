New clues emerge in disappearance of a mysterious monolith

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mysterious, metallic 'monolith' found in remote area of Utah

Photo by: Utah Department of Public Safety

SALT LAKE CITY — New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert.

A Colorado photographer told a TV station in Salt Lake City that he saw four men push over the hollow, stainless steel structure in Utah on Friday night.

Authorities have said they aren’t planning an investigation but that they would accept tips from the hundreds of visitors who trekked out to see the gleaming structure that attracted international attention.

It’s no longer the only place a strange structure has been discovered. A similar object has been spotted in Romania and also since disappeared.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Changemakers: EBY makes and sells panties with a purpose

Very mild stretch ahead after a cold start to March

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

Created Equal: Legacy of the Black Panther Party in NYC

UWS NYCHA development starts food pantry to feed those in need

Yang well ahead in crowded mayoral race amid ranked choice concerns, PIX11 poll finds

NYC high schools set to reopen March 22

Calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign get louder

Create a healthy lifestyle