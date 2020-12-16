Negotiators hope to include direct payments of about $600 as part of new COVID-19 aid bill

by: Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Top congressional leaders appear to be on the brink of a long-delayed COVID-19 aid package.

A deal could come as early as Wednesday on legislation that would extend help to individuals and businesses and ship coronavirus vaccines to millions.

Negotiations are working on a $900 billion package that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new coronavirus vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits. They’re also looking to include new direct payments of about $600 to most Americans.

There’s intense pressure for a deal. Unemployment benefits run out Dec. 26 for more than 10 million people. Many businesses are barely hanging on after nine months of the pandemic.

